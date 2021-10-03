Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $74,464,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.