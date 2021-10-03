Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $57.21 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Progyny by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Progyny by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.