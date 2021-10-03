Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $57.21 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.78.
PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Progyny by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Progyny by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
