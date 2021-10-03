Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Prologis worth $574,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 54.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $126.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

