ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 545,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 18,983,553 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $24.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 131,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,337,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

