Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 126 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

