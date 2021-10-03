Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average of $150.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

