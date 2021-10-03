Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,980,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in General Mills by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,209,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,140,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

