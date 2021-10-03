Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $367,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 793.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 150,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 218,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

