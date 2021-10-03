Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,499 shares of company stock valued at $55,518,700 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $324.33 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.65 and a 200 day moving average of $354.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.85.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.