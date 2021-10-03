Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 274 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,378,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $686,561,000 after buying an additional 2,485,264 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

