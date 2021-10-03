Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Cut to “Hold” at VTB Capital

VTB Capital downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

OGZPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OGZPY opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

