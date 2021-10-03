PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $118.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of PVH traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,656. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,613,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PVH by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PVH by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after acquiring an additional 426,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,903,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

