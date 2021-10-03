Pylon Finance (PYLON) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for about $90.84 or 0.00189556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pylon Finance has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $10,595.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00145156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.41 or 1.00068726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.11 or 0.07099038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.