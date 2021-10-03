Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

NYSE:OVV opened at $33.12 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 77.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

