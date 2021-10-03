Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Xos Inc Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for XOS in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for XOS’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

XOS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

XOS stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. XOS has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

