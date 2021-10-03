Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fulgent Genetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 471,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.