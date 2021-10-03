Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $917.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.39 or 0.00027884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,782,307 coins and its circulating supply is 98,748,504 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

