Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.75. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

