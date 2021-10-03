R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,589 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08.

On Wednesday, August 4th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64.

On Wednesday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

