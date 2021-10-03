Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Radware alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

RDWR opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.