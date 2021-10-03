Rally Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Rally has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $176.17 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00103988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.70 or 0.99944829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.05 or 0.07170902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

