Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of RRC opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

