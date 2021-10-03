Raul J. Fernandez Buys 152 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $487.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.