Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.11 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $130.80 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,780,365,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

