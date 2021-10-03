Raymond James Analysts Give Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) a $79.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $79.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEM. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.61.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $85.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 240,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

