Raymond James Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Outperform

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $300.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.94. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.