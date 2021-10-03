Raymond James Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Outperform

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $300.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.44% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.
NYSE:BABA opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.94. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
