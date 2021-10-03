RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $492.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

