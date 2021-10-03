Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 6.2%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 5,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 636,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

