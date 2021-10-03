Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in September

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the August 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,014.0 days.

Reliance Worldwide stock remained flat at $$4.15 during trading on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

