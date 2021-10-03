Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $523.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

