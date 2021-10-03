Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPHM) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 6th

Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RPHM) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 6th. Reneo Pharmaceuticals had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RPHM stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 111,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $949,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Flesher acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,581 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,267,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.