Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $22,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.40. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.