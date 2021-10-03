Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.28. 1,359,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

