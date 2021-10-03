Reviewing Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Eargo alerts:

This table compares Eargo and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eargo and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 1 0 2.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eargo presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 224.21%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eargo and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 3.74 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -1.73 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.76

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.