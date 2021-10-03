Reviewing Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and DaVita’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.15 $77.57 million N/A N/A DaVita $11.55 billion 1.06 $773.64 million $7.26 16.11

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Global Cord Blood.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DaVita shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54% DaVita 7.47% 61.00% 5.46%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DaVita has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Cord Blood and DaVita, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A DaVita 1 3 1 0 2.00

DaVita has a consensus target price of $149.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.58%. Given DaVita’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DaVita is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Summary

DaVita beats Global Cord Blood on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

