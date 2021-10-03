Reviewing Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, indicating that its share price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GTT Communications beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

