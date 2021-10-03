Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 38,280 Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Cogent Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,963,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

COGT opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $340.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.07. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.