Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,037,514 shares of company stock worth $78,800,283. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

