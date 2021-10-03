Rhumbline Advisers Invests $323,000 in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVB opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

