Rhumbline Advisers Invests $355,000 in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NAPA stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAPA. boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455 in the last quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

