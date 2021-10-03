Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,621,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRX opened at $7.91 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

