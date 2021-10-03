Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in XBiotech were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the first quarter worth $173,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in XBiotech in the first quarter worth $299,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in XBiotech in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in XBiotech in the first quarter worth $203,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,569. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

