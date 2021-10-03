ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ROHCY opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. ROHM has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.00.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

