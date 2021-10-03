RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 884.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

