RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $48,140.68 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $110.75 million and $241,483.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $48,140.68 or 1.00306653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000857 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.