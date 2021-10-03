Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,429 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

