SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $858.55 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $858.55 million and $4.27 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00066561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00145419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,975.11 or 1.00039172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.59 or 0.07049305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

