Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SAFRY stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. Safran has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

