Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.51 and a 52-week high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

