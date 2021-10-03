Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.31.

Shares of SAIA opened at $242.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia has a 52-week low of $125.51 and a 52-week high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Saia by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

